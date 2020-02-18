KSE-100 ends in red

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Tuesday as KSE-100 index lost 101 points on Tuesday. KSE-100-index closed at 40,175 points after it lost a business of 0.25 percent in the day. On February 12, the PSX witnessed a bullish run as the index gained 816 points at the end of the day after remaining on a losing streak until the first day of this week.

The KSE-100 index crossed the 40,000 mark and ended the day with 40631 points. A major sum of Rs 120 billion entered the market to improve the market value.