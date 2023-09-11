Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Energy & Power and Mineral Development, Engineer Ahmad Jan Khan, has directed the authorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) to take practical steps for the promotion and development of the natural resources of oil and gas in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over the first introductory meeting regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited in the committee room of the Department of Energy and Power here on Monday. Besides the Secretary of Energy and Power, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the top officials of the company also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing on the goals, performance, future goals, and challenges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited, a company established for the discovery of oil and gas reserves in the province and its promotion.

The Caretaker Minister was told that the company was established in 2013 with the aim of promoting the exploration and production of oil and gas at the provincial level in the province. The company is carrying out oil and gas exploration activities in many parts of the province.

The Caretaker Minister was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vast potential for valuable natural oil and gas, and currently the daily production of oil in the whole country is about 71000 barrels, out of which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing about 31000 barrels of oil per day. It was further informed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also produces 13% of the total gas production of the country, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provides 41% of the total production of LPG.—APP