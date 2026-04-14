Punjab approves minimum marriage age at 18

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government and Community Development has unanimously approved the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026, setting 18 years as the minimum legal age of marriage for both boys and girls across the province.

The proposed legislation abolishes the earlier provision that allowed girls to marry at the age of 16 and aims to curb child marriages while strengthening child protection laws.

According to the bill, child marriage has been declared a cognizable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offence, allowing immediate police action and eliminating the possibility of private settlements in such cases.

The law proposes strict penalties for those involved in facilitating child marriages, including the adult spouse, parents or guardians, Nikah registrars, and other facilitators. Offenders may face up to seven years’ imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs1 million.

It also categorises cohabitation after such a marriage as child abuse, prescribing stricter punishment. The bill further directs that all related cases be decided by courts within 90 days.

During the meeting, the committee directed the secretary of local government to finalise draft rules under the bill and present them before the committee within 60 days for final approval.

The committee observed that the legislation would play a vital role in eliminating child marriages, addressing gender disparity, and reinforcing legal protection for children in Punjab.

The meeting was held at the Punjab Assembly under the chairmanship of MPA Muhammad Ashraf Rasool. The provincial minister for local government and community development, along with officials from the Punjab Assembly Secretariat and other relevant departments, attended the session.