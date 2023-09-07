ISLAMABAD – KIA Pakistan has announced another increase in prices of its various variants amid hike in petroleum prices and currency devaluation.

It has jacked up the prices of Kia Picanto AT, KIA Sportage AWD, KIA Sportage Black and KIA Stonic Ex+ by up to Rs350,000.

The price of Kia Picanto’s automatic version has been by Rs125,000 Rs3,950,000 while the new price of KIA Stonic EX+ stands at Rs6,280,000 after an increase of Rs230,000.

KIA Sportage AWD saw an increase of Rs100,000 with new price of the variant standing at Rs8,920,000. Similarly, the price of KIA Sportage Black has been jacked up by Rs350,000, taking the new price to Rs9,650,000.