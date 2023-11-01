ISLAMABAD – A countrywide operation has been launched across the Pakistan to deport the illegal foreign nationals including Afghans as the deadline for voluntary repatriation has expired.

The Ministry of Interior, for the first time in country’s history, has issued instructions to all provinces to repatriate all illegal foreigners under the Foreign Act 1946.

The caretaker government has warned of strict legal action if any Pakistani is found to be involved in sheltering illegal foreign nationals.

The repatriation plan will apply to all foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. No country or nationality will be taken into account in the application of the plan, it said.

The security forces have completed the process of identifying illegal Afghans by mapping and geo-fencing.

Identification process of two hundred thousand illegal foreigners residing in Sindh has been completed.

The government has set up special holding centres to keep the illegal foreigners, who have failed to leave the country during the given time.

In Punjab and Balochistan, operation has also been started to deport illegal Afghans and their data is being checked by scanning.