ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan suffered a setback on Thursday as his lead counsel Khawaja Haris has reportedly decided not to represent him in cases, including Toshakhana, over discipline issues in legal team.

The decision comes as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing petitions filed by the former prime minister against his conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case today.

Reports said the senior lawyer decided to quit the legal team due to reservations over “discipline” within the PTI’s legal team.

Senior lawyer Latif Khosa will now represent the former premier in the Supreme Court and the high court in all cases registered against him.

A conflict appeared within the PTI legal team after Haris’ suggestion of not raising objections over Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who is hearing the Toshakhana case, was opposed by other lawyers.

Reports said Haris has returned the files of all cases to the legal team of Imran Khan and he will not attend the Toshakhana case hearing today in the IHC.

The PTI chief had hired the services of Khawaja Haris to represent him Toshakhana, NAB amendments and other cases in Supreme Court, IHC and other cases.