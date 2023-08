ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint Saad Warraich as chargé d’affaires of Pakistan for India.

He would replace Aizaz Khan, the current Chargé d’ Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India has also appointed new head of its diplomatic mission in Pakistan as it has named Ambassador Geetika Srivastava as new chargé d’affaires for Pakistan.

Reports said both sides have exchanged diplomatic visas for the new appointments.