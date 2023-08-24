ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has refused an invitation extended by President Dr Arif Alvi for a meeting to decide on a date for next general elections in Pakistan.

In his reply to the president’s letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief said after latest amendments made to the Election Act in June earlier this year it was the prerogative of the electoral body to give date or dates for elections in the country.

He said the new law did not bind him to hold consultation with the president to decide on a date for the elections.

A day earlier, President Alvi invited the CEC for an urgent meeting regarding consultations on a date for elections of National Assembly.

In his letter to the CEC, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Observer, President Alvi said the National Assembly was dissolved on the advice of the Prime Minister by the President on 09.08.2023.

Whereas by virtue of Article 48 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is obliged to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution for the holding of the General Election of Assembly, it further added.

Citing the circumstances, President said in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا چیف الیکشن کمشنر، سکندر سلطان راجہ، کو خط صدر مملکت نے جنرل الیکشن کی تاریخ کا فیصلہ کرنے کیلئے چیف الیکشن کمشنر کو آج یا کل مُلاقات کی دعوت دے دی صدر مملکت نے 09.08.2023 کو وزیر اعظم کے مشورے پر قومی اسمبلی کو تحلیل کیا، صدر کے خط کا متن pic.twitter.com/JpRXqcnHsw — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 23, 2023

General elections have long been a demand of the major political parties including PPP, and PTI however CCI approves recently held census which pushed polls.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to conduct fresh delimitation of constituencies, a much-anticipated move as general elections may not be held within 90 days. In a schedule issued today, the country’s top electoral authority announced to release the final publication of delimitation on Dec 14, 2023.

The electoral watchdog said the administrative measures will be concluded by August 31 and the delimitation will be kicked off across Pakista from September 8 to October 7.

Delimitation committees will be formed on August 21 and the complaint regarding the delimitations can be submitted to the from October 10 to November 8.