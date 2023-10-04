Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and discussed country’s ‘political situation’.

Talking to journalists after meeting in London, the former premier said that he had an association with Nawaz Sharif for the last 35 years. “I and Nawaz Sharif exchanged views on the country’s political situation,” he added.

‘’There is a dire need to compensate for the injustices that happened with Nawaz Sharif,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added.

Expressing his thoughts in line with welcoming PML-N supremo, Abbasi said, “I don’t believe in welcoming. I was not part of the meeting that consulted on the return of Nawaz Sharif.’’