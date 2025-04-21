Keynote Speech by Ambassador Jiang Zaidon at the Symposium Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s Historic Visit to Pakistan

Your Excellency Foreign Secretary, Ambassadors,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends,

Good morning! It is a great pleasure to gather with you today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan. Many of you were witnesses and participants of the visit. On this occasion, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and respect to all friends who have been committed to the promotion of China-Pakistan cooperation and the enhancement of our ironclad friendship.

On 20-21 April 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan. The Pakistani government and people extended their warmest welcome and highest hospitality. Giant national flags, enthusiastic slogans and smiling faces, scenes of China-Pakistan friendship were everywhere. The 28-hour visit witnessed 18 events and the signing of 51 cooperation documents, it was intensive both in schedule and outcomes. President Xi Jinping, together with then President Mamnoon Hussain and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, decided to elevate our bilateral relations to a new height of “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”, meaning that we will “always move ahead together rain or shine”. President Xi Jinping also personally charted the overall layout for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These opened a new chapter in our traditional friendship and bilateral relations.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping not only held meetings with leaders of Pakistan’s government, parliament, military and political parties, but also warmly received representatives of Pakistani friends and awarded them the Friendship Award of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Moreover, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at Pakistan’s National Assembly, where he received over 50 rounds of applause (desk-thumping) in 30 minutes. In the speech, President Xi Jinping called for substantiating the China-Pakistan community with a shared future to lead the way in building a community with a shared future in Asia. This has been our fundamental guidance over the past decade, and we have taken solid steps in implementation.

Firstly, we have supported and helped each other, deepening our strategic cooperation. Over the past decade, our heads of state and governments have exchanged visits and met on multilateral occasions for 20 times, with over a hundred other high-level visits and dialogues. These provided strategic guidance and strong impetus for the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan. We have firmly supported each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns. Pakistan has been an example for the international community in adhering to the One-China Principle, while China has consistently supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. We have been each other’s most reliable partners.

Secondly, we have promoted shared benefits while upholding righteousness to achieve common development. Over the past decade, China has remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner. The CPEC has turned from a vision into reality. The operational capacity of Gwadar Port has been comprehensively upgraded; power projects, including thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power plants, as well as key transmission grid project had helped Pakistan bid farewell to its power shortages. The Lahore Orange Line Metro had commenced operation, the Khunjerab Pass is now open year-round. The K2 and K3 nuclear power plants had been completed and put into operation, while the C5 nuclear power plant has begun construction. Our central banks have expanded the currency swap agreement, and an RMB clearing bank has started operation in Pakistan. The all-round cooperation between China and Pakistan continues to expand and deepen, significantly enhancing Pakistan’s economic development capacity and resilience.

Thirdly, we have linked our hearts as one, and carried forward our traditional friendship. Over the past decade, the number of sister cities/provinces between China and Pakistan has increased from 8 to 19 pairs; their exchanges and cooperation have become more frequent. The number of Pakistani students in China has nearly doubled, ranking high among all countries. We had successfully held the China-Pakistan Friendly Exchange Year and the China-Pakistan Tourism Exchange Year, and celebrations for the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations were vibrant. The Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon was screened in Chinese theaters; the China-Pakistan co-production BaTie Girl premiered in both countries; and the Gandhara art exhibition in China was warmly received, showcasing the flourishing cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Fourthly, we have stood together through thick and thin and jointly addressed security challenges. Over the past decade, we have held high-standard joint military exercises, including the “Warrior” series for the armies, “Shaheen” for the air force s, and “Sea Guardian” for the navies. China’s tri-service honor guard and the August 1 Aerobatics Team participated in Pakistan Day parade, while VT-4 main battle tanks, J-10CE fighter jets, and 054AP frigates have been commissioned into Pakistani armed forces. We joined hands to combat the once-in-a-century pandemic, protecting the lives of our people. To support Pakistan in responding to its worst floods in a century, China provided $260 million in aid, ranking as the single largest contributor. The two governments signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Promoting Cooperation on the Global Security Initiative (GSI). Security cooperation in various fields have steadily progressed and grown stronger.

Fifthly, we have upheld responsibility and strengthened international collaboration. Over the past decade, China and Pakistan have worked closely within multilateral frameworks such as the UN and the SCO to jointly maintain international equity and justice. National leaders of Pakistan have attended three consecutive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forums for International Cooperation, supporting major diplomatic events in China. Pakistan has actively responded to China’s three global initiatives. China has consistently stood up for Pakistan on international platforms, supporting Pakistan in successfully hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Meeting and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends,

Years have gone by, like the tide washing away the sand. While retrospecting the extraordinary journey of China-Pakistan relations over the past decade, some valuable experience stand out for us to carry forward:

First, high-level strategic guidance is the fundamental guarantee. Over the past decade, President Xi Jinping has personally cared for and promoted China-Pakistan relations, and successive Pakistani governments have consistently upheld friendship with China the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Second, strengthening strategic cooperation is the key pillar. Over the past decade, we have always stood firmly together and safeguarded as well as expanded shared interests, be there global changes unseen in a century, or sudden shifts in South Asia’s security landscape. Third, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation is the powerful engine. Over the past decade, China had been Pakistan’s largest source of foreign direct investment for seven consecutive years before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pakistani statistics, China regained the top spot in FDI to Pakistan in 2024. Fourth, carrying forward traditional friendship is the solid foundation. Over the past decade, friendship with China has been Pakistan’s cross-party consensus, and the term “BaTie” (Ironclad Friend Pakistan) have been household names in China. This bond was further strengthened as the two peoples joined hands to combat the pandemic.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends,

Looking back on the past decade, we are deeply proud. Standing at a new starting point, we are full of confidence. The recent CPC Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries called for the focus on building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to break new ground in neighborhood work. We will conscientiously implement the directives of the Conference, and follow the strategic orientation set by President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders. We will work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so that we can continue to lead the way in building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

Firstly, we must enhance strategic mutual trust. We will, as always, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will support Pakistan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and in achieving unity, stability, development, and prosperity. We are ready to work with Pakistan to fully implement the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, and celebrate the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2026 with vibrant bilateral cooperation and fruitful outcomes.

Secondly, we must deepen development integration. We will promote synergy between the eight major steps for high-quality BRI cooperation and Pakistan’s “5Es” framework, and jointly build an “upgraded version” of CPEC. We will steadily advance major infrastructure projects and the comprehensive development and operation of Gwadar Port. We will strengthen cooperation on modern and efficient agriculture, explore the joint establishment of model SEZs, expand cross-border E-commerce collaboration, deepen mining cooperation, and promote cooperation in emerging fields such as ICT, new energy, and artificial intelligence.

Thirdly, we must strengthen security cooperation. As the world enters a period of turbulence and transformation, China-Pakistan cooperation is faced with increasing risks and challenges. We are ready to work with Pakistan to actively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Promoting Cooperation on the Global Security Initiative (GSI), deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and help Pakistan enhance its counterterrorism and security capabilities. China will firmly support Pakistan’s implementation of its national action plan against terrorism, and help Pakistan in addressing non-traditional security threats, so as to safeguard Pakistan’s stability, development and China-Pakistan practical cooperation.

Fourthly, we must boost people-to-people exchanges. We are ready to work with Pakistan to expand sister-city/province exchanges and cooperation, and carry out more mutual visits between think tanks, media, women and religious groups. We will make full use of scholarships, grants and training programs to support outstanding Pakistani students to study in China, and help Pakistan turn its demographic dividend into human resource advantage. We will carry out more “small yet smart” livelihood projects, including the distribution of 50,000 “health kits” and the implementation of the “One Town, One Product” comprehensive development plan, to enhance the sense of gain among common Pakistani people. We will strengthen literary and film/TV drama cooperation, introduce more outstanding films and TV dramas, so as to deepen mutual understanding between our peoples and promote mutual appreciation between Chinese and Islamic civilizations.

Fifthly, we will consolidate international collaboration. This year, China will host the SCO Summit, while Pakistan has already begun its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN. Amid rising unilateralism, protectionism and bullying acts, China and Pakistan, as important members of the Global South, must continue to strengthen collaboration, practice true multilateralism, uphold international equity and justice, advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Friends,

A decade ago, President Xi Jinping said to Pakistani parliamentarians, “There is a saying in Pakistan that the wind does not always blow in the direction which the sailor wishes. Yes, that is true. But as long as we are guided by the aspirations of our people and strive to meet such aspirations, we will be able to surmount all the obstacles on the way, and China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership will be further strengthened and enriched.” A decade later, it remains our guiding principle for advancing China-Pakistan relations. Let us join hands and stand united to meet the challenges, build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create a brighter future for our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership!

Long live China-Pakistan friendship!

Chin-Pak Dosti Zindabad!