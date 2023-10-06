Myrin Forte tablet has disappeared from the market, affecting treatment of Tuberculosis patients.

Important drug used for the treatment of Tuberculosis is not available both at the retail outlets and wholesale markets, posing threat of discontinuation of treatment which could lead to further complications.

The said drug is also appearing ‘sold out’ when clicked on the websites offering home delivery.

“This medicine is not available at medical stores and pharmacies of leading chains in Lahore. It is also not available at Lohari Wholesale Market”, said Muhammad Ramzan, who was trying procure medicine for his ailing brother.

“I even tried to purchase it online but only to get the word ‘sold out’. Government should intervene and ensure early availability and this drug is necessary for treatment”, he said.