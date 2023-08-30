The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister has challenged the notification of the Law Ministry for hearing of a cipher case against him in Attock Jail.

The secretary law, secretary of interior, chief commissioner, IG Islamabad, DG FIA, and superintendents of adiala and attock jails have been made respondents in the plea moved to IHC. The PTI chairman in his plea moved to Islamabad High Court through his lawyer SherAfzalMarwat has pleaded the court to strike down the notification of shifting the cipher case to Attock Jail by declaring it ‘illegal’.

Earlier in the day, a special court extended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand till September 13 in the cipher case. Judge AbualHasnatZulqarnain, who heard the case at the Attock District Jail under Official Secrets Act 2023, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document.—INP