Contrary to the India’s Modi regime’s position on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict , Kashmiri political parties have said that the failure of United Nations and world major powers in settlement of the Palestine issue is the main reason for the bloodshed in the Middile East.

According to Kshmir Media Service, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti voiced her concerns over the deeply unsettling series of events unfolding in the Gaza Strip. She took to Twitter to express her dismay, saying, “Unfortunate that it takes such death & destruction for the world to awaken to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Deafening silence is maintained year after year as innocent Palestinians are murdered & their homes destroyed. Today, just because the shoe is on the other foot and pinching, so-called democracies are outraged. This selective outrage is criminal to say the least. Resolve Palestine so that peace prevails.”

The statement came amid Hamas and Israeli forces are locked in a deadly cycle of attacks and counterattacks. The situation had already claimed numerous lives, sparking fears of further escalation.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) joined the chorus of condemnation by issuing a statement that strongly denounced the ongoing violence. Their statement targeted the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for indiscriminate occupation of Palestinian lands and the establishment of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) went further, calling upon the United Nations to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. They demanded the establishment of a homeland for Palestinians, the withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements, and an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories. Their emphasis was on the implementation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, envisioning a two-nation solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.—KMS