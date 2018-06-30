‘Kashmir solution imperative for regional peace’

Muzaffarabad

The Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, has said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is essential for ensuring permanent peace in the region.

Muhammad Idrees Abbasi during a meeting with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Thomas Kolly, in Muzaffarabad briefed him about the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. He said that India had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied territory where under the guise of so-called search operations, houses were raided and young Kashmiris were killed.

He said that the international community should take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and the United Nations should implement its resolutions on Kashmir so that permanent peace could be established in the South Asia region.

The Admin Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Director Operations, Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan and members of a delegation accompanying the Swiss Ambassador were also present on the occasion.—KMS