Karachi rain update for today after fresh weather forecast

KARACHI – The southern port city of Pakistan, Karachi, is likely to receive light to moderate rain-windstorm today, 6 April 2026, after it witnessed record rainfall in previous week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that scattered rain- windstorm/thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Kambar Shahdadkot.

It added that light to moderate rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mityari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Karachi on 06th April.

In Punjab/Islamabad, widespread rain- windstorm /thunderstorm (with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal from 06th (evening/night) to 09th April with occasional gaps.

The Met Office stated that rain- windstorm /thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan and Khanewal on 06th and 07th April.

Heavy falls/hailstorm is also likely in Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper districts on 07th and 08th April.

It warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Due to heavy rains flash flood is expected in Kashmir, northeast Balochistan (Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Kohlu, Zhob, Barkhan, Loralai and Sherani) and Kohe Sulaiman mountains on 06th April while in local stream and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Kohistan, Chitral, Buner and Abbotabad) from 07th to 08th April.

Urban flooding is also expected in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot on 07th & 08th April.

Windstorm/ hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures (electric poles, bill boards, solar panels etc) during the forecast period.

Hailstorm/windstorm may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.