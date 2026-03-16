Karachi, Lahore qualify for National T20 Cup Semis

The last two Group A fixtures in the ninth round of the National T20 Cup were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and a wet outfield at Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

In the first match, Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites were to go up against each other, while in the second match, Peshawar and Bahawalpur were to go up against each other. Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites, with six and five points, respectively, after their four matches each, have qualified for the semi-finals.

The last day of matches in Group B will see the other two semi-finalists emerging as Abbottabad take on Lahore Blues and Sialkot face Multan on Monday.

Monday’s Fixtures:

Abbottabad v Lahore Blues at 4.30 pm PKT

Sialkot v Multan at 9.30pm PKT