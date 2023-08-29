KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

For Karachi, met office has forecast clear weather on Wednesday and partly cloudy weather on Thursday with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 31-33 degree Celsius.

For Hyderabad, clear weather has been predicted with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 34-36 C on Wednesday and 33-35 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 70 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 71 per cent.