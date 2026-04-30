Karachi hit by prolonged power outages amid intense heatwave

KARACHI – Severe heat combined with persistent power outages has left residents struggling across Karachi, as both announced and unannounced load-shedding continues in multiple areas of the city.

The local reports suggested that scheduled electricity outages in several neighbourhoods have exceeded 12 hours while unscheduled breakdowns are further worsening the situation. Residents say power supply is being disrupted for several hours at a time without prior notice, adding to public frustration during extreme weather conditions.

Areas including Garden, Lyari, North Karachi, New Karachi, Malir, Korangi and Orangi Town are among the worst affected, where prolonged outages have become routine. Similar power disruptions have also been reported in Manghopir, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth, Baldia Town and other parts of the city.

Even localities that are usually exempt from load-shedding are now experiencing frequent and extended power cuts, raising concerns over the stability of the electricity distribution system in the metropolis.

The ongoing outages have severely affected daily life, with residents struggling to manage routine household activities amid high temperatures and humidity. Small businesses and commercial activity have also been impacted, with many relying on generators or alternative power sources to continue operations.

Students preparing for matriculation and intermediate examinations are among those most affected, as prolonged electricity disruptions are hampering study routines during a critical academic period.

Citizens have expressed growing concern over the situation, urging authorities to take immediate steps to improve electricity supply and reduce unplanned outages, especially during peak summer conditions.

The worsening power crisis comes at a time when demand for electricity has surged due to the ongoing heatwave, further straining the already under-pressure power distribution system in the city.