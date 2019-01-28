Islamabad

A delegation of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in the leadership of Secretary Industries and Production called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar to discuss role of SMEDA in educating and handling SME sector borrowers under the proposed Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme. This flagship initiative of the government will not only promote SME sector in the country but will also create one million employment opportunities for the youth. Usman Dar said, “Development of SME sector was a key to economic turnaround of a developing country like Pakistan. It not only creates employment opportunities, but also contributes significantly towards the exports and GDP growth. Therefore, government intends to extend maximum support to this crucial sector both financially and technically under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme. It was decided in the meeting that SMEDA will identify top 25 SME business ventures as per latest trends in the job market both locally and internationally. It will also develop their viable feasibility reports to educate and facilitate the potential entrepreneurs and provide training in business development cycle.—APP

