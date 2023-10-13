Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday ruled out any talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, reaffirming his commitment to wipe out all the anti-state elements from the country.

Talking to journalists in Peshawar, the caretaker prime minister said that state of Pakistan was powerful enough to fight Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan even for next 100 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accompanied the prime minister.

Asked what were the impediments in talks with TTP, the prime minister said the biggest obstacle was that no one was willing to talk to them. “We don’t have any intention to talk with TTP,” he said, adding that writ of the state will be established at all costs. Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Rubbishing the notion of any registered Afghan refugees being expelled from Pakistan, the prime minister said only the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan were being ousted.

He said through such measures, Pakistan did not want to undermine its relationship with Afghanistan rather desired to have the ties based on international standards in which the movement of the people would be subject to the visas.

PM Kakar said as the illegal residents had no registration in Pakistan’s database, the state was unable to distinguish between those playing a productive role in the society and the criminals. He clarified that the expulsion of illegal residents was not out of any vengeance rather the state wanted to rid the country of those causing social ills as well as the becoming a challenge of terrorism and crimes. Asked about the fate of Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return, the prime minister said the government would act as per the law.