Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that attempts aimed at harming the relationship of trust between the Army and the people of Pakistan have been foiled.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to mark the Defence and Martyrs’ Day, the Army chief declared that the bond of trust between the public and the Army was an ‘asset’ and that some people had recently attempted to damage it. Such attempts had been foiled with “restraint and wisdom”, he added.

General AsimMunir also added that the Army displayed exemplary professionalism in the 1965 war and a remarkable display of national unity was shown. He also said that the Army was ready to respond to any act of aggression, adding that every soldier and officer values the defence of the country more than his life.

The Army Chief highlighted that a strong economy was a prerequisite for a strong defence and mutual cooperation will bring economic progress in Pakistan.

General Asim Munir said that the sacrifices made by the Army’s martyrs were an example for the nation and respecting them was an important responsibility. The way Pakistan Army tackled terrorism in the country was unmatched, he said.

