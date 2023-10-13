The Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, in an interview with Anadolu news agency emphasized the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, saying: “This does not mean that Russia insists on including fugitive Afghan statesmen in the Afghan leadership.”

“They have already made their choice. Let the Afghan people draw their own conclusions about them,” he said.

He said that recognition is important for any country that wants to develop normal relations with other members of global society, and the very “pulse of life” will motivate the Islamic Emirate government to take the necessary steps in this direction.

Kabulov said recognition of the interim Afghan government would become a realistic possibility when it considers the international community’s call for an inclusive political structure.

However, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the current Afghan government is inclusive and that countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

“The Afghan government has taken the measures required by the interests of Afghanistan and the Afghan people and is working on it. It is not important that we should accept global demands in domestic matters.