K-Electric (KE) said that it has launched an anti-power theft drive and lodged three First Information Reports (FIRs).KE CEO Moonis Alvi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that an operation was launched against the power thieves across the metropolis. Three FIRs were lodged against the electricity theft in Azizabad and North Nazimabad areas.

He thanked the provincial government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for supporting strict actions against the electricity theft cases.Earlier, the caretaker Sindh government decided to launch crackdowns on electricity thieves and a task force committee was formed by the home secretary. During ongoing crackdowns continued for four days, the authorities caught theft of 8 million units of electricity across the country.