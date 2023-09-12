The 12th meeting of the Academic Council of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai at the Senate Hall of the university. In a meeting, the Graduate and Postgraduate Studies Policy and the Examination Policy were both given unanimous approval by the Academic Council.

The universitys top academic body also decided that the formulation of the admissions and research policies would happen soon. The Academic Council approved changes in courses in different disciplines recommended by the Board of Studies and the Board of Faculty of different departments. The syllabus, especially in information technology, was upgraded according to the demands of the digital age.

The meeting was also informed that although the HEC has not revived its courses in the last many years, the SMIU shall upgrade its courses according to the requirements of the present day.

However, it was made clear that the changes in the courses would be made according to the guidelines of the Higher Education Commission. A No Objection Certificate will also be sought from the HEC to avoid problems that may face students in the future, the Academic Council resolved. The meeting resolved that there would be no compromise on quality education; rather, it would be improved with the passage of time. A four-member review committee was also constituted to look into matters related to the proposed changes to the syllabus. The members of the committee will be Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, and Mr. Furqan Iftikhar.

The minutes of the 11th Academic Council were also approved. The Academic Council decided that the Environmental Science Laboratory of SMIU will be made functional soon as it has received the certificate from the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.

Two professors of SMIU, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, were nominated as members of the Affiliation Committee. Similarly, two more professors, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar and Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, were nominated as members of the discipline committee. Speaking in the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU fulfills its responsibilities with dedication and has many achievements to its credit, especially in the areas of quality education and research.

He said besides the BS programs, SMIU is currently running six MS programs and six PhD programs in different disciplines. These programs will also be increased very soon. He further said SMIU is publishing seven research journals, and out of these three journals, three have been awarded the Y category by the HEC. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai praised the faculty for their sincerity towards teaching and the university. He also lauded the services of academic advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan.

and Assistant Professor Asif Hussain Samo for making efforts for quality education and making the academic environment better. The vice chancellor also praised the services of deans, chairpersons, and other faculty members for making the SMIU one of the most modern universities in the country. In the meeting, the deans, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, gave presentations on the academic development of the university. Asif Hussain Samo said it was necessary for the university to form its essential policies and work accordingly. He further said SMIU was moving in the right direction, but we still have a lot to do for the betterment of the university. Deans, chairpersons of different departments, and heads of different administrative departments attended the meeting.