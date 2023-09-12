Continuing with its aggressive engagement and outreach to one of the potential source markets, the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB) in association with the Consulate General of Sri Lanka (Karachi) is set to mount a three-city roadshow in Karachi, Islama, bad and Lahore.According to a press statement by SLCB officials, the first road show Roadshow will be held in Karachi on September 11 the at Marriott Hotel, to be followed by Islamabad on September 13 the at Serena Hotel, and Lahore on September 15 the at Nishat Hotel.Sri Lanka is witnessing a considerable increase in international tourist arrivals.

It adds that the series of Roadshows will be promoting a myriad of tourism experiences while focusing on converting potential travellers to make bookings highlighting the positive message that Sri Lanka is open for leisure, business, ESS, and MICE tourism.The statement adds that the target audience at these roadshows will be tour operators, media, key influencers, corporates, trade associations,ons, and key tourism industry stakeholders in Pakistan, to communicate the message that Sri Lanka is not only one of the most beautiful countries with an amazing range of destinations and products but is also safe and secure.

Each Roadshow will include B2B Sessions facilitating numerous discussions followed by an Evening Networking event which will also help to improve business partnerships.During the Roadshows, the delegation is expected to meet several high-profile Business Leaders, Tourism stakeholders, and Corporations while engaging in several media interviews with leading Pakistani media houses.

“Sri Lanka is a promising MICE destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions/Events. The proximity and good connectivity enhance the appeal of Sri Lanka as a cost-effective and attractive place for MICE travelers.”