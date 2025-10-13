Justice Junaid Ghaffar named Competition Appellate Tribunal Chairman

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Government has appointed Justice (R) Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as the new Chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT).

CAT is the statutory body mandated to hear appeals against orders of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Former Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court succeeds Justice (R) Sajjad Ali Shah, who retired on August 13, 2025, upon attaining the age of superannuation at 68 years. Justice Sajjad had been appointed as CAT Chairman on February 25, 2025, and during his tenure, the Tribunal reportedly reduced the backlog of competition-related cases by nearly 50 per cent, improving the pace of adjudication and institutional efficiency.

Justice Ghaffar, a seasoned jurist, brings extensive experience in constitutional and commercial law. He was elevated as a judge of the Sindh High Court in 2013, became a permanent judge in 2015, and was later appointed as Acting Chief Justice on February 14, 2025. He was confirmed as the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on July 8, 2025 and retired on 13 September 2025. His judicial tenure was distinguished by the handling of complex constitutional, commercial, and civil matters.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal serves as the primary appellate forum to review orders, penalties, and decisions issued by the CCP. It plays a vital role in ensuring due process, judicial oversight, and balance between enforcement and business rights under the Competition Act, 2010.

With Justice Ghaffar assuming charge, the Tribunal is expected to further enhance the quality and consistency of competition jurisprudence in Pakistan. The CAT currently comprises two other members — Dr Faiz Elahi Memon and Asim Akram — both appointed in February 2025.