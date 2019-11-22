COAS installs Lt-Gen Moazzam as Colonel Commandant

Risalpur

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Engineers Centre Risalpur on Friday. Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz installed as colonel commandant Corps of Engineers. Outgoing Colonel Commandant Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retired) large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers and families of shaheeds attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion COAS acknowledged role and performance of Corps of Engineers in operations, during natural calamities and for nation building projects.