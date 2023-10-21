The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F has extended a warm welcome to the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, on his return to the country. A spokesperson for JUI-F seized the opportunity to urge Pakistan’s political parties to put their differences aside and cease the ongoing conflicts that have been plaguing the nation’s political arena.

The spokesperson emphasized the pressing need for unity, stressing that the current socioeconomic situation in Pakistan is too precarious to allow for further discord among the political factions. The spokesperson asserted, “All the political parties must come together to collectively address the deteriorating economic situation that our country is grappling with. It is imperative that we set aside our differences and work in unison for the betterment of Pakistan.”