Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has welcomed the return of Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, emphasizing the need for national unity and reconciliation during these critical times. PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain stressed that the PML-N Supremo has to develop a strong strategy to revive the economy and combat inflation.

“The people of Pakistan have high hopes for Nawaz Sharif,” Shujaat Hussain said. Shujaat Hussain urged political leaders to put aside their differences and focus on addressing the issues faced by the people. He emphasized that the priority should be on serving the nation.