Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s application for restoration of his appeals against sentences in NAB references, will be filed on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif’s lead lawyer Amjad Pervaiz has confirmed that the plea for appeals’ restoration will be submitted in Islamabad High Court on Monday after the court’s working hours passed. Sharif will request the court for restoration of his appeals against sentences in Avenfield and Al-Azizia accountability references.

The PML-N supremo stayed at Islamabad International Airport for over one hour where he signed documents and held consultation with his lawyers. Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has reached Islamabad airport ahead of his arrival.

Sharif held a meeting with his lawyers, comprising of former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Amjad Pervaiz, Ata Tarar and Barrister Zafarullah. The immigration process of Nawaz Sharif was completed at Islamabad International Airport.

The former prime minister came out of the plane and reached the state lounge where Senator Ishaq Dar and other PML-N leaders welcomed him. Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan by special chartered flight FZ 4525 of a foreign airline from Dubai. This flight was named ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’.

The immigration process of all the passengers in the plane, including the former prime minister, was done inside the plane.