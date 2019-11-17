JUI-F continues to block roads

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F protesters continued to block highways across Pakistan for a third consecutive day on Saturday as part of the party’s ‘Plan B’.

The Hub River Road, which connects Karachi to Balochistan, was closed for heavy traffic. Police said traffic was being diverted to Northern Bypass from Hub Toll Plaza.

Similarly, JUI-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party workers were also staging a sit-in on Dera Ismail Khan National Highway in Balochistan’s Zhob District, suspending all the vehicular traffic.

The protesters blocked the highway near Silyaza bridge by erecting barricades at different spots. The closure of main highway between the two provinces cut off heavy and light traffic, where passenger buses and loading trucks stuck on highway in a large number. The sit-in has cut off contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where passenger buses and cargo trucks have been stuck in large numbers.

JUI-F workers have also been protesting on the GT Road after pitching tents in Malakand district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Earlier, the JUI-F provincial chief and member of the national assembly Maulana Abdul Wassay had announced that the main Balochistan highways would be blocked in protest.