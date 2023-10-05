Norway’s Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday.

Sometimes compared to Samuel Beckett — another Nobel-winning playwright — his work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.

The Swedish Academy said the 64-year-old was honoured “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”. Fosse’s writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is.