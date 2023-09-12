Sindh Interim Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar has assured Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman that measures are being taken to strengthen the local government (LG) system, whereas directions have been issued to the K-Electric to put their house in order and bring reforms in the distribution mechanism.A JI Karachi delegation, led by Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, called on the interim chief minister at the Sindh Chief Minister House on Tuesday.

The interim chief minister, according to a handout by the chief minister house, said necessary measures are being taken across the province to strengthen the local government (LG) institutions so as the institutions could serve the masses. He added that the activation of local government setup would directly result in devolution of powers to the grassroot level.

The chief minister expressed these views in response to the JI’s complain against keeping the local government (LG) in Karachi deprived of powers despite the fact that the so-called interim period has already expired, it read.

Naeem also took up the issue of the KE and said that the private company not only failed to increase its capacity and inject funds as per the agreement but also indulge in criminal activities, including facilitation for the hook system under an organized contractual system in several areas.

He mentioned that a JI councillor in Surjani Town has been gunned down for his activeism against the hook mafia in the area.