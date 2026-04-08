JD Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner due in Islamabad as Ceasefire Opens Door for Iran Talks

WASHINGTON – Vice President of the United States along with close aides of President Donald Trump are preparing to lead high-level American delegation to Pakistan on 11 April for crucial negotiations with Iranian officials White House confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters that a recently declared ceasefire between Washington and Tehran has opened what she described as a rare “window of opportunity” for long-term peace. Yet behind the optimistic language lies a situation still clouded by uncertainty, threats, and unresolved tensions.

At the center of the crisis is the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors for global energy supplies. Iranian forces recently issued a stark warning to international vessels, declaring that ships attempting to pass through the waterway without permission could be “destroyed.”

Despite the alarming rhetoric, Leavitt insisted that Tehran’s private communications tell a different story than its public threats, suggesting diplomatic channels remain active behind the scenes.

During a brief but assertive press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Leavitt declared what she called a clear American victory. She said the key objectives of the US military campaign known as Operation Epic Fury had been achieved. According to her, the operation significantly crippled Iran’s naval strength and destroyed large parts of its drone and ballistic missile capabilities.

Vance will travel to Islamabad alongside US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner for direct, face-to-face negotiations with Iranian representatives. However, the precise terms of the discussions remain tightly guarded. Leavitt dismissed widespread media claims that Iran had presented a ten-point proposal, calling the reports inaccurate. She revealed that an earlier Iranian offer had been rejected outright because US officials considered it “fundamentally unserious.”

According to Leavitt, Tehran later returned with a revised proposal after former president Donald Trump issued a stark warning that an entire civilization could perish if a deal was not reached. “The idea that President Trump would accept an Iranian wish list as a final agreement is completely absurd,” she said.

Leavitt also claimed that Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a development that could ease mounting global concerns about energy supply disruptions. Yet the situation remains tense, as Iranian military warnings to ships in the region appear to contradict the White House’s confident assurances.

The ceasefire itself was announced only hours after Trump posted a fiery message on the social media platform Truth Social, warning that Iran’s civilization would be destroyed if it refused to reach an agreement and unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is preparing for another critical diplomatic encounter. He is scheduled to meet Mark Rutte, the Secretary-General of NATO, later this week in what Leavitt described as a “frank and candid” discussion. Tensions between the United States and the alliance had already been growing even before the conflict erupted, partly due to disputes over Greenland.