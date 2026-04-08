Pakistan posts New Press Counselors, Attachés to US, Russia, Germany and other countries

ISLAMABAD – The federal government rolled out major round of overseas postings and bureaucratic reshuffles, appointing eight new press officers to Pakistan’s diplomatic missions while assigning fresh responsibilities and transfers within the federal administration.

As per notification, four senior Press Counselors (Grade 19) and four Press Attachés (Grade 18) from the Information Group have been posted to key international capitals to strengthen Pakistan’s media and communication presence abroad. Fatimah Sheikh has been assigned as Press Counselor in Moscow, Dr. Sohail Aftab will serve in Berlin, Zubia Masood has been posted to Washington, and Shabdullah has been appointed in Dhaka.

At the Press Attaché level, Sidra Hussain will represent Pakistan’s information wing in Ankara, Omar Liaquat has been posted to Riyadh, Syeda Adila Rabab Kazmi will take charge in Baku, and Zil-e-Huma has been assigned to New Delhi.

Alongside the diplomatic postings, the Establishment Division issued multiple notifications announcing significant administrative changes within the federal bureaucracy.

Further changes were also announced in key government departments. Asif Iqbal Asif, who was serving as Joint Secretary in the Federal Education Division, has been relieved of his duties and his services have been returned to the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Tauqir Hussain Shah has been transferred from the Power Division and posted as Joint Secretary in the Federal Education Division.

In another move, Section Officer Amjad Ali Khan has been transferred from the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division and deputed for three years to the Universal Service Fund (USF) Company under the same division.