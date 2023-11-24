The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik, visited Takamol head office in Riyadh.

He was received by CEO Takamol, Ahmad Al-Yamani. In meeting, SAPM stressed the need for Takamol to establish training centers in Pakistan to align worker skills with the requirements of the Saudi labor market.

In a bid to streamline worker emigration, the SAPM proposed the establishment of one-window solutions in Pakistan. He also highlighted the importance of expanding Takamol’s presence in Pakistan to better facilitate Pakistani migrant workers seeking employment opportunities in KSA.

Later, CEO Takamol briefed SAPM on the various initiatives implemented by Takamol.