The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Electrical Vehicle Academy Islamabad, a private company which is providing trainings regarding electrical vehicles, have agreed to work through mutual collaboration to train skilled persons and technical students for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This initiative will help to promote the conversion of traditional vehicles towards electricity consumed vehicles in the province. As per this collaboration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce and Technical Education department and EV Academy Islamabad will work jointly to provide the required trainings.

In this connection, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), a relevant subsidiary formation of the department will provide the space and required equipment’s for the subject training, while the training company will extend support in imparting requisite training through their qualified and trained trainers to train the technical students and skilled workers from the same modern technology.

In this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs Aamer Abdullah, met with relevant authorities of the company, (EV Academy), at Islamabad and discussed with them matter related to training of electric vehicles production/manufacturing in the province, similarly, the possibilities of mutual collaboration in this regard also came under consideration. Directors of the academy Saad Elahi and Syed Amaar Hussain Jafari and Manager Operations Ikramullah participated in the meeting.