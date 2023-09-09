Japan’s economy grew at an annualized real 4.8 percent in the April-June quarter, revised down from 6.0 percent reported earlier, due to weak capital spending, the Cabinet Office said Friday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), the total value of goods and services produced in Japan adjusted for inflation, increased 1.2 percent from the previous quarter, compared with the preliminary reading of 1.5 percent. Accounting for more than half of Japan’s total GDP, private consumption in the recording period fell 0.6 percent, revised downward from the 0.5 percent drop reported last month, the latest data showed.—Xinhua