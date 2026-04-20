Dsp Aftab Ahmed Passes Away During Special Duty In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aftab Ahmed passed away while on special duty in Islamabad, police confirmed on Monday.

According to Islamabad Police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed experienced a sudden heart problem and was immediately shifted to PIMS Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment.

He was originally posted at DSP Headquarters in Toba Tek Singh but had been assigned to special duty in the federal capital.

The body of DSP Aftab Ahmed will be sent to his native village near Chack No. 26, Rajana, for burial.