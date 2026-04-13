Israel supports Trump’s move to impose naval blockade on Iran

Israel has supported United States President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran.

On Trump’s directions, the US military would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday after the failure of the Islamabad Talks.

The US military said the blockade would apply to all ships leaving or seeking to dock at Iranian ports on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that his government is in full coordination with the US on the naval blockade. Accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the ceasefire and talks, he stated that the move was justified and his country supports that.

He stated Iran’s blatant violation of the terms for entering negotiations could not be tolerated.

According to the ceasefire terms, he claimed, the Iranians were needed to immediately open the Strait of Hormuz. “But it did not happen”, he told the cabinet, adding that “it is unacceptable for the US”.

He said US Vice President JD Vance had told him the main issue for Trump was the removal of all enriched uranium and ensuring that there was no further enrichment in the years ahead, even decades ahead.