Israel claims strike kills close adviser to Hezbollah chief in Beirut

TEL AVIV – Israel’s military has announced that it killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, a close adviser and personal secretary to Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, during an airstrike in Beirut on the previous day, according to AFP reports.

A statement from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Harshi, who is also the nephew of Qassem, was killed in a targeted strike in the Beirut area. Harshi was described as a key figure in managing and securing Qassem’s office, playing a crucial role in the organization’s operations.

Israeli airstrikes hit Eastern, Southern Lebanese towns

Meanwhile, Israel continued its bombardment of Lebanon, targeting the towns of Al-Sheikh and Meifadoun in eastern Lebanon, as well as Kunin and Ali Al-Tahir Heights in the south. The strikes, which are part of ongoing military operations, have further escalated tensions in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

There were no initial reports of casualties, Al Jazeera added.

Pakistan says Israeli strikes in Lebanon damage peace process in Middle East

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli attacks in Lebanon, saying that such strikes there have damaged peace process in Middle East.

Pakistan cited heavy civilian casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the Lebanese government and people.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan “stands firmly with Lebanon in this difficult time” and expressed deep concern over the humanitarian impact of the strikes.

He noted that Israel’s actions not only violate international law but also undermine ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. Pakistan reiterated its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and long-term stability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia jointly expressed serious concern over reported violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing that full compliance is essential for lasting peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which both leaders condemned the ceasefire breaches and called for their immediate cessation.

They emphasized that strict adherence to the ceasefire agreement is critical to ensuring durable peace and stability in Lebanon. Ishaq Dar also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts aimed at promoting sustainable peace in the region.