Pakistani olive oil company plans entry into US, Gulf and Japan export markets

KARACHI – A Pakistani olive oil company is targeting export opportunities in the United States, Gulf region and Japan, as declining output in leading producers such as Italy and Spain opens space for emerging suppliers, according to the firm’s chief executive.

Khaity Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd., an AI-driven agriculture platform that owns the Loralai Olives (LO) brand—named after an olive-growing district in Balochistan—has recently gained international recognition after winning a silver award for olive oil quality at the 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition.

Chief Executive Officer Shaukat Rasool said exports are expected to begin once the current olive harvest season starts in October–November. He noted that Pakistan has the potential to export olive oil worth up to $2 billion if around 10 million fruit-bearing trees are cultivated nationwide over the next five years.

Pakistan’s olive sector has been witnessing steady growth in recent years, with national production targets set at 4,600 tons by 2030. The country currently produces around 861 tons of table olives annually, while regions such as Hazara have shown notable progress, with production rising from just 90 kilograms in 2019 to over two tons in 2022 and 2023.

With an estimated 10 million acres of land suitable for olive cultivation—nearly double the area of Spain—Pakistan is positioning itself as a potential major player in the global olive oil industry.

Rasool highlighted that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries represent a significant market due to their heavy reliance on imported olive oil, while the United States and Japan also offer key opportunities for expansion.

He attributed the decline in olive production in Italy and Spain to climate change impacts, including prolonged droughts and rising temperatures, which have adversely affected crop yields. According to him, reduced supply from these major producers has led to higher global prices, prompting international buyers to seek alternative sources.

Rasool added that Pakistan should aim to tap into the estimated $15 billion global olive oil export market. He also set a company target of exporting over 200 tons of Pakistani olive oil annually within the next five years, noting that Pakistan has the capacity to bridge the supply gap left by declining production in traditional markets.

Industry experts say olive cultivation could significantly benefit Pakistan by reducing dependence on imported edible oils, generating employment, supporting sustainable farming practices, and creating new export avenues. Olive trees are also considered resilient, capable of growing in water-scarce and diverse environmental conditions, making them suitable for Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.