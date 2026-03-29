Israel acting as a spoiler

AS the entire world is eagerly waiting for Islamabad talks aimed at de-escalation, Israel, as widely apprehended, is bent upon sabotaging the peace process by targeting nuclear and industrial targets as well as residential buildings in Iran, raising the ante and provoking Tehran for retaliatory strikes in the region. The Jewish State invoked concern from the world nuclear watchdog when air strikes hit a uranium processing facility in Arak and a heavy water reactor in Khondab. The attacks came a day after US President Donald Trump extended a deadline by 10 days for Iran to reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz or face attacks against its civilian energy grid. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would exact a “HEAVY price for Israeli crimes”. He revealed that the strikes had also targeted Khuzestan Steel and Mobarakeh Steel, two of Iran’s largest steel factories.

The provocative attacks were timed when reports from important world capitals suggested weekend talks in Islamabad to consider ways and means to bring the catastrophic regional war to an end. The selection of strike targets was apparently aimed at exacting more pressure and inflicting serious harm on Iran’s military capabilities and forcing it to act against regional targets, making it difficult for the country to show flexibility during the proposed talks. The attack on the Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province was fraught with the danger of nuclear radiation but fortunately no off-site increase in radiation was reported. Similarly, attacks on two of the largest steel factories were understandably aimed at crippling defence production capabilities of the country and in retaliation Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned that they would strike industrial sites in the region in response to the attacks and warned civilians working in such plants to “leave their workplaces immediately”. Such a response could force the regional countries to review their support for the peace process and push them toward active involvement in the war. All this shows the Zionist regime has no interest in peace and wants continuation of the bloodshed, creating problems both for the United States and mediators. Pause in attacks on energy installations of Iran becomes meaningless in the face of reckless attitude of the Jewish State.