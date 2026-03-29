AGP Mansoor emphasises disability law implementation

A policy dialogue titled “Digital and Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities: Disability Legal Regime, Issues and Challenges” was convened in Islamabad to examine the implementation of disability laws and identify structural barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing rights, services and opportunities. The dialogue was organised by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives. The dialogue brought together policymakers, legal experts, representatives of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities, civil society members and media professionals to examine gaps between legal commitments and practical implementation. The Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, attended the dialogue as Chief Guest. He acknowledged the issues raised by participants and emphasised that advancing the rights of persons with disabilities requires sustained institutional commitment and coherent implementation of existing legal frameworks.

He noted that effective enforcement of disability laws is integral to ensuring constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination. Huma Chughtai, MNA, emphasised the role of accessible digital and social platforms in governance, public service delivery and information dissemination. She also noted the disproportionate impact of disasters on persons with disabilities, particularly women with disabilities, due to mobility constraints, social barriers and limited access to inclusive preparedness mechanisms. Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director, CPDI, underscored the importance of strengthening implementation and oversight mechanisms under disability legislation.

He stated that statutory recognition must be supported by operational measures, accessible systems and institutional accountability. Shabbir Ahmed, Country Director, International Foundation for Electoral Systems, highlighted the importance of inclusive governance and removal of barriers within public systems to enable meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in democratic and civic processes.