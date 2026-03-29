Ambassadors, diplomats attend a reception aimed at boosting ties

Ambassadors and senior diplomats representing the European and the Central Asian countries gathered in Islamabad for a prestigious dinner aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement and exploring avenues of economic cooperation, before the host extended a traditional cultural welcome.

The high-profile event brought together envoys and representatives from multiple countries and international organizations in a warm and cordial setting. Discussions during the evening focused on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade and investment opportunities, and deepening diplomatic collaboration between Pakistan and the international community.

Among the distinguished attendees were ambassadors and senior representatives including Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Mr

Atadjan Movlamov, Mr Alisher Tukhtaev of Uzbekistan, Mr Raimundas Karoblis representing the European Union, Mr Wolfgang Oliver Kutschera envoy of Austria, Ms Eleni Porichi from Greece, Dr. Zoltán Varga of Hungary, and Arno Kirchhof of Germany. Also present were the Deputy Ambassador of Italy, the Deputy Head of the European Union delegation, and Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan K. K. Ahsan Wagan.

The gathering provided a platform for meaningful interaction between diplomats and key stakeholders, fostering dialogue on regional connectivity, economic partnerships, and cultural exchange. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening ties with Pakistan and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The event emphasized mutual respect and engagement, reflecting Pakistan’s continued efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with friendly nations.

Chairman of the FAST Group of Companies, Waheed Somro, formally welcomed the guests and hosted the dinner in their honor. As a gesture of appreciation and cultural pride, he presented traditional Sindhi caps and Ajrak to the distinguished diplomats, symbolizing Pakistan’s rich heritage.

In his remarks, the host appreciated the presence of the ambassadors and emphasized the importance of such gatherings in promoting understanding, cultural harmony, and long-term economic collaboration between Pakistan and its global partners.