Girls steal show as UHS declares MBBS Third Prof result

Girls bagged two of the top three positions as the University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the results of the Third Professional MBBS annual examinations on Thursday.

A total of 5,347 candidates from 44 affiliated medical colleges across Punjab appeared in the examination.

According to the results, 4,979 students were declared successful, while 366 failed. The overall pass percentage remained 93.15%.

Among the top performers, Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore’s student Ayesha Asif secured first position with 942 marks. Noor Sultan of Aziz Fatima Medical College, Faisalabad, stood second with 941 marks, while Masooma from Bakhtawar Amin Medical College, Multan, clinched third position with 933 marks.

A UHS spokesperson stated that the results were declared within just three days of the conclusion of practical examinations, highlighting the efficiency of the examination process. Candidates can access their results on the official UHS website (www.uhs.edu.pk).