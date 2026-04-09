NADRA closes offices for two days in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – All offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will remain closed in Islamabad on April 9 and 10, 2026.

The two-day closure was announced after the Islamabad deputy commissioner declared local holidays on April 9 and 10 due to upcoming important talks between the US and Iran scheduled in the capital city of Pakistan.

The NADRA stated that its mega centers operating 34/7 will remain shut from 8:00 am on Thursday until 8:00 am on Saturday.

The authority is also expected to close the NADRA office in Rawalpindi on Thursday and Friday as two-day holiday has also been declared in the garrison city.

NADRA has however clarified that citizens will continue to avail the services through the Pak ID mobile app.