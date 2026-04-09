US forces to remain deployed near Iran until ‘real agreement’ is implemented, warns Trump

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump has stated that American military assets will remain deployed in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is fully implemented.

In a post shared on social media, Trump said that US ships, aircraft, and military personnel—along with additional ammunition and weaponry—will stay in position to ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement.

He warned that any violation could lead to a significant escalation, stating that military action would resume on a much larger scale if the deal is not honored.

Trump emphasized that the understanding includes a strict commitment against nuclear weapons and guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open and secure.

He added that these conditions had been agreed upon previously, despite what he described as “fake rhetoric” suggesting otherwise.

The president also claimed that US forces are currently in a state of readiness, describing the military as “loading up and resting” while prepared for any future developments.

The development comes after the White House announced that President Donald Trump is sending a delegation to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran, headed by Vice President JD Vance. The initial round of talks is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

On the Iranian side, the delegation is expected to be led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. This follows the loss of several senior Iranian political figures during the conflict.

While news of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran initially brought a sense of relief, concerns have resurfaced as hostilities continue elsewhere in the region. Israel has carried out some of its most extensive strikes on Lebanon so far, while Iran has targeted oil facilities in Gulf countries, raising fears of a broader escalation.