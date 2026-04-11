Big drop announced in transport fares after fuel price cut

LAHORE – Public and goods transport operators across Punjab have announced significant decrease in fares providing immediate relief to commuters and businesses following recent reductions in petroleum prices.

Public transport operators in Lahore have reduced fares by 25 percent, with several private companies following suit. Mazda trucks have also lowered their rates by 25 percent.

Meanwhile, goods transport associations have announced a 40 percent reduction, with fares nationwide dropping by 40%, according to the President of the Pakistan Goods Transport Association.

Lahore to Peshawar ticket price has been reduced by Rs1,032 with new rate fixing at Rs3,100 while Karachi ticket price was decreased to Rs9,000 after a decline of Rs3,000.

The reductions come after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced cuts in petrol and diesel prices.

The Petroleum Division issued a notification detailing the new rates: petrol has been reduced by Rs11.83 per liter to Rs366.58, and diesel by Rs134.81 per liter to Rs385.54.

Kerosene oil prices fell by Rs17.33 per liter to Rs450.15, while light diesel oil is now Rs369.72 per liter, down Rs25.31.