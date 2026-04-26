Islamabad beat Multan, set to face Peshawar in PSL 11 Qualifier

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by four wickets at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Sunday evening to reach second place in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 points table.

As such, Islamabad United will now play the first qualifier against the table toppers, Peshawar Zalmi. Third-placed Multan Sultans will face Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first Eliminator.

Chasing a formidable 193-run target for victory, Islamabad United crossed the finish line with four wickets and eight balls remaining.

Player of the match Mark Chapman was the highest scorer for Islamabad United, who made an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and six maximums. Skipper Shadab Khan made 36 off 28 balls, striking five boundaries.

Mohsan Riaz contributed 25 off 17 balls, Devon Conway 18 off 15 balls, and Haider Ali 13 off five balls, while Faheem Ashraf made 11 off nine balls. Faisal Akram picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Imran, Muhammad Ismail, Peter Siddle and Mohammad Wasim took one wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, Multan Sultans managed to reach 192/7 in their quota of 20 overs. Shan Masood was the top scorer with 44 off 33 balls, striking four fours and one maximum.

Arafat Minhas contributed 31 off 19 balls, laced with one four and three maximums. Shabizada Farhan and Steven Smith made 3o runs each, and Mohammad Wasim an unbeaten 26 off nine balls, while Josh Phillipe contributed 11 off 13 balls.

Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Faheem Ashraf and Chris Green took one wicket each, while Arafat Minhas was run out on the final ball of the innings.